QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Director General, Directorate of Public Relation (DPR) Balochistan Shahzada Farhat Ahmedzai expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of father of Senior Reporter, APP Quetta Sheikh Abdul Razzaq on Tuesday.

In a condolence message, the DG extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may the Almighty grant courage to the family to bear the loss with equanimity.