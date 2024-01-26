Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza

Foreign Affairs’s expert, Ahmer Bilal Soofi on Friday welcomed the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict to prevent Israel’s genocide in Gaza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Foreign Affairs’s expert, Ahmer Bilal Soofi on Friday welcomed the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict to prevent Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

According to a private news channel, Soofi said that ICJ has clearly said that Israel should not do such acts related to genocide.

He said, “Israel has been obliged to submit a report within one month on whether it has implemented the court's order.”

Soofi said, “This ICJ verdict will benefit Palestine and it will also affect Israel, hopefully, Israel's brutality will be stopped."