AHPC Expresses Concern Over Black Laws, New Criminal Laws In IIOJK
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference on Wednesday expressed concern over the black laws and new named criminal laws imposed by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the concerns were expressed by APHC spokesman Adv Abdul Rashid Minhas on curbing of freedom of press and political activities in the territory.
He said that the BJP appointed Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha working under Indian Home Minister Amit Shah has snatched all rights of the oppressed people of the territory under the barrel of gun and black laws.
He added that the ultimate goal of imposing these draconian laws is to change the Muslim majority status of IIOJK.
Over the past 6 years, he said, the Modi regime has escalated its efforts to alter IIOJK’s demography.
Recent Stories
Tadej Pogačar triumphant on Jebel Jais; takes UAE Tour lead
Hamdan bin Mohammed tours 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show
Hamdan bin Mohammed reaffirms leadership’s vision to develop strategic sectors ..
Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with MBDA at IDEX 2025
Ahmed bin Mohammed opens 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show
Al Jalila Foundation receives AED50 million from Eissa Al Othman Endowment
FAO honours Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her significant contributions to wom ..
EDGE launches new Armoured and Robotic Combat Vehicle at IDEX
EDGE Group, Nokia collaborate to strengthen secure communications for defence se ..
DP World records highest cargo volumes at Jebel Ali Port since 2015
Etihad Airways announces highest-ever profit of AED1.7 billion in 2024
UAE Chambers delegation meets Mauritius PM to enhance economic cooperation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JAQ urges govt to devise policy for strengthening livestock sector5 minutes ago
-
AHPC expresses concern over black laws, new criminal laws in IIOJK5 minutes ago
-
KP police acquires advanced armored vehicles to combat terrorism5 minutes ago
-
NA body approves key climate projects, pushes for stronger environmental accountability15 minutes ago
-
SSP inaugurated Sindh Physiotherapy Pain Management & Rehabilitation Center15 minutes ago
-
Bugti directs to ensure transparency, monitoring in use of development budget15 minutes ago
-
PFUJ all set to hold Biennial Delegates Meeting15 minutes ago
-
Experts for strengthening national health security25 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam meets students, faculty members from Balochistan colleges35 minutes ago
-
Man hit to death by train35 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle-lifter gang busted, four held35 minutes ago
-
Pakistan secures Presidency of DCO council for 202645 minutes ago