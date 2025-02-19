Open Menu

AHPC Expresses Concern Over Black Laws, New Criminal Laws In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 10:00 PM

AHPC expresses concern over black laws, new criminal laws in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference on Wednesday expressed concern over the black laws and new named criminal laws imposed by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the concerns were expressed by APHC spokesman Adv Abdul Rashid Minhas on curbing of freedom of press and political activities in the territory.

He said that the BJP appointed Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha working under Indian Home Minister Amit Shah has snatched all rights of the oppressed people of the territory under the barrel of gun and black laws.

He added that the ultimate goal of imposing these draconian laws is to change the Muslim majority status of IIOJK.

Over the past 6 years, he said, the Modi regime has escalated its efforts to alter IIOJK’s demography.

