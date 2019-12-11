'Ahsan adopted escape route instead of replying to Murad Saeed questions'

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said Wednesday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal has not filed replies to the questions raised by him in the court and adopted escape route

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ):Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said Wednesday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal has not filed replies to the questions raised by him in the court and adopted escape route.

In a video message, the federal minister said that he had asked Ahsan Iqbal to reply if Javed Sadiq had not introduced Ahsan Iqbal to the company which was awarded the contract and had Javed Sadiq not played the role of front man of the Sharif family.

Murad Saeed asked Ahsan Iqbal did not the country suffer Rs 50 billion loss in only one project. Murad said he had asked Ahsan Iqbal had he not revised the PC-I of the said project for taking kickbacks.

Murad also asked had Ahsan Iqbal not awarded the contract by violating all rules and regulations. He also asked Ahsan Iqbal if he had not signed the contract on behalf of Ministry of Communications and had he not inked an MOU without approval of Communications Ministry, federal cabinet and Law Ministry.

Murad Saeed said he had asked Ahsan Iqbal to clarify had Javed Sadiq not attended a meeting between him and the then Prime Minister. Murad also asked hwas Ahsan Iqbal not been facing corruption cases in National Accountability Bureau (NAB).