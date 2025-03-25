Ahsan, Armaghan Condole With COAS Over Mother’s Demise
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal, and Minister of State Armaghan Subhani on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the mother of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir.
In their separate messages, they said the loss of a great personality like a mother was a wound that never healed.
The ministers sympathized with the COAS, prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity.
