UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Asks Opposition Not To Create Hurdles In Flood Relief Activities

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Ahsan asks Opposition not to create hurdles in flood relief activities

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Friday asked Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) not to create hurdles in the government's efforts in seeking support and aid from the world for the relief and rehabilitation activities in flood hit areas of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Friday asked Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) not to create hurdles in the government's efforts in seeking support and aid from the world for the relief and rehabilitation activities in flood hit areas of the country. He said that Pakistan was facing the worst devastation and it needed the world assistance to revive economy and reconstruction in the wake of massive floods.

Addressing a press briefing here, the minister who also oversees the National Flood Response and Cooperation Center distressed over the irresponsible attitude of the Opposition who was making fun of the government for seeking assistance from the world.

Today, Sheikh Rasheed had said that the government was begging from the world, but in fact we are seeking our right as the devastated floods occurred as a result of climate change and carbon emission which is international issue, he said adding that the Pakistan's contribution in the international carbon emission was even less than one percent.

He said that Pakistan was the 7th most vulnerable country with respect to the climatic change issues and the Prime Minister was asking the developed countries which had larger share in carbon emission to respect their moral obligation and do the justice to Pakistan.

Ahsan Iqbal said the Opposition should stop issuing irresponsible statements as thousands of Jawans of armed forces were working day and night in the flood relief activities whereas our senior officers and Jawans have also been martyred in such activities. "Sometimes you are using jackal, and unpatriotic for the worthy leadership... how dare you using such irresponsible words," he said while pointing to former Prime Minister Imran Khan. "I think such attitude is not good for the country and the politics as well." The minister said whenever there is tough time to any community or a family, people express sympathies by forgetting all their differences but the person who is claiming for "Haqeeqi Azadi" have become so cruel that he is creating hurdles in the way of flood response activities.

He advised the PTI chief to go to the flood hit areas and help the government in rescue and relief activities rather than attacking Islamabad, the Federal capital.

He said the damage done during the PTI's tenure from 2018 to 2022 was much larger than the devastation of recent floods as what he called the "Imrani Change" had incurred $50 billion loss to the national economy while flood had caused $30 billion losses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Ahsan Iqbal Flood 2018 Moral Family All From Government Share Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

German Economy Ministry to Create Department of En ..

German Economy Ministry to Create Department of Energy Security - Spokesperson

3 minutes ago
 Seven killed by car bomb near Kabul mosque: minist ..

Seven killed by car bomb near Kabul mosque: ministry

3 minutes ago
 Son's late free-kick secures S. Korean draw agains ..

Son's late free-kick secures S. Korean draw against Costa Rica

3 minutes ago
 Governor urges students to contribute towards floo ..

Governor urges students to contribute towards flood relief

6 minutes ago
 Kherson Region Official Says Observers From US, Fr ..

Kherson Region Official Says Observers From US, France Monitoring Vote on Joinin ..

6 minutes ago
 Some EU States Propose to Ban Use of Russian LNG, ..

Some EU States Propose to Ban Use of Russian LNG, Limit Nuclear Cooperation - Re ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.