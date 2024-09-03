Open Menu

Ahsan Asks PTI To Avoid Politics Of Agitation

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Ahsan asks PTI to avoid politics of agitation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday invited the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to play role of Opposition and avoid politics of agitation.

The PTI leaders had been involved in attacking security institutions on May 9, and they should apologize to the nation, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about public meeting call by PTI on September 8, he said the government was not allowing any one to create law and order situation like May 9.

Ahsan Iqbal said that PTI was holding a track record of sabotaging peace in the country. He said, a peaceful protest demonstration is the right of every citizen but violating law and order would not be allowed at any cost.

He advised the PTI leaders to come forward and sit in the parliament for discussing public interest issues. The government, he said was trying to boost economy and reduce inflation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Ahsan Iqbal Law And Order Parliament May September TV Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism s ..

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices

38 minutes ago
 SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

4 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

4 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

8 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

9 hours ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

10 hours ago
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

10 hours ago
 Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

14 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

23 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan