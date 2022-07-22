UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Blames PTI For 'spreading Political Uncertainty'

Faizan Hashmi Published July 22, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Ahsan blames PTI for 'spreading political uncertainty'

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Friday alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was making attempts to spread 'uncertainty and political instability' to topple the incumbent development focused government led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Friday alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was making attempts to spread 'uncertainty and political instability' to topple the incumbent development focused government led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Punjab.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the PML-N government put the province on the track of sustainable progress and development, and international organisations praised the governance of PML-N successive governments in the province.

However, he criticised that PTI, during its almost four years rule in the Punjab province, harmed institutions, besides committing "mega corruption".

He alleged that enough evidence emerged against PTI in foreign funding case, but the party was still receiving funds and using it for advancing political goals and rationale on social media against the political opponents and institutions.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the country was passing through a phase of economic restoration and there was a need of 'grand national recovery' and charter of economy, whereas the PTI leadership was playing a "game" of creating unrest in the country..

He further criticised that the incompetence of PTI government resulted in country's isolation at diplomatic forum which allowed India to carry unilateral activities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

"Poor economic policies of the previous government took the country to close alley and the present government had to take tough decisions to bring the country out of that situation".

Related Topics

Pakistan India Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Ahsan Iqbal Poor Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Social Media Jammu Progress Muslim Government Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

Tennis: Hamburg ATP/WTA results - 1st update

Tennis: Hamburg ATP/WTA results - 1st update

6 seconds ago
 Solarisation of govt office buildings to bring man ..

Solarisation of govt office buildings to bring manifold advantages: Secretary Ho ..

8 seconds ago
 Tennis: ATP Gstaad results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Gstaad results - 1st update

9 seconds ago
 Nadir Ali Abro's book launching ceremony held

Nadir Ali Abro's book launching ceremony held

11 seconds ago
 Russia, Ukraine seal grain deal in Istanbul

Russia, Ukraine seal grain deal in Istanbul

13 seconds ago
 Tennis: Hamburg ATP/WTA results

Tennis: Hamburg ATP/WTA results

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.