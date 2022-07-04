UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Blasts PTI For Making Less Work On Public Interest Projects

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2022 | 11:06 PM

Ahsan blasts PTI for making less work on public interest projects

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Monday criticized the last regime of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) for paying less attention to public interest projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Monday criticized the last regime of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) for paying less attention to public interest projects.

"We are facing short fall in power sector due to weak policies of PTI regime", he said while talking to a private television channel.

Focus was not given on Gawadar port projects, he said adding that there is a dire need to make speedy progress for deep port projects. The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), he said is taking all possible measures to reduce load-shedding by using alternate energyresources.

All out efforts are being made to streamline the system in power sector, he added. In reply to a question about mishandling of "Tosha Khana" , he said, PTI leadership had sold the official gifts at low rates. The PTI regime had utilized four year period for making false cases against the rival parties, he regretted. The incumbent government, he said is taking steps to provide relief to masses and for this, various measures have been taken to achieve the objectives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Progress Muslim TV All Government

Recent Stories

AJK PM invites investors to grab opportunities

AJK PM invites investors to grab opportunities

4 minutes ago
 Sudan's Burhan says army stepping back for civilia ..

Sudan's Burhan says army stepping back for civilian govt

4 minutes ago
 Electric supply suspended as first monsoon spell h ..

Electric supply suspended as first monsoon spell hit Hyderabad

4 minutes ago
 Man's body with throat slit found in Hyderabad

Man's body with throat slit found in Hyderabad

4 minutes ago
 Putin orders Russians to fight on after key Ukrain ..

Putin orders Russians to fight on after key Ukraine city falls

8 minutes ago
 Big-hitting Rybakina hails 'gift' after reaching W ..

Big-hitting Rybakina hails 'gift' after reaching Wimbledon quarter-finals

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.