Ahsan blasts PTI for making less work on public interest projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Monday criticized the last regime of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) for paying less attention to public interest projects.

"We are facing short fall in power sector due to weak policies of PTI regime", he said while talking to a private television channel.

Focus was not given on Gawadar port projects, he said adding that there is a dire need to make speedy progress for deep port projects. The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), he said is taking all possible measures to reduce load-shedding by using alternate energyresources.

All out efforts are being made to streamline the system in power sector, he added. In reply to a question about mishandling of "Tosha Khana" , he said, PTI leadership had sold the official gifts at low rates. The PTI regime had utilized four year period for making false cases against the rival parties, he regretted. The incumbent government, he said is taking steps to provide relief to masses and for this, various measures have been taken to achieve the objectives.