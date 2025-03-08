Open Menu

Ahsan Bodla Launches Latest Book At The Black Hole To Mark Int'l Women's Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) To commemorate International Women's Day, The Black Hole, a non-profit organization, Saturday hosted the launch of "Main Feminist Kyun Huun (Why am I Feminist)?", a thought-provoking book authored by Ahsan Bodla, a trailblazing young researcher, dedicated rights activist, and esteemed blogger.

The event featured an insightful panel discussion with the author alongside Dr Ravish Nadeem and Dr Snobar Altaf, renowned educators, poets and literary critics.

The book discussed the pressing issues surrounding women's rights and societal attitudes toward gender equality, offering a critical reflection on the challenges women face.

A great number of audience attended the gracious event.

The event concluded at Q&A session and open discussion.

