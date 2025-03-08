Ahsan Bodla Launches Latest Book At The Black Hole To Mark Int'l Women's Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) To commemorate International Women's Day, The Black Hole, a non-profit organization, Saturday hosted the launch of "Main Feminist Kyun Huun (Why am I Feminist)?", a thought-provoking book authored by Ahsan Bodla, a trailblazing young researcher, dedicated rights activist, and esteemed blogger.
The event featured an insightful panel discussion with the author alongside Dr Ravish Nadeem and Dr Snobar Altaf, renowned educators, poets and literary critics.
The book discussed the pressing issues surrounding women's rights and societal attitudes toward gender equality, offering a critical reflection on the challenges women face.
A great number of audience attended the gracious event.
The event concluded at Q&A session and open discussion.
Recent Stories
GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of October 2024: GCC-Stat
Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault
Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’
Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Campaign
OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people
OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatement of Syria's membership
General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th session of Commission on Status of ..
China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high
Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023
Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek
Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..
QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BWMC holds training session for tehsil managers6 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Bodla launches latest book at the black hole to mark Int'l Women's Day6 minutes ago
-
Scope of development projects to be increased in Rawalpindi6 minutes ago
-
Drug supplier jailed for 9 years6 minutes ago
-
Mumtazabad Model Police Station inaugurated in Multan6 minutes ago
-
RDA removes encroachments, seals over 30 properties on Defence Road6 minutes ago
-
Women play role in national development: Governor16 minutes ago
-
IGP pledges enhanced protection, equality for women on International Women’s Day16 minutes ago
-
DC visits Sahulat Bazaar to inspect Ramazan stalls16 minutes ago
-
26 shops sealed, 92 arrested for overpricing16 minutes ago
-
PTI’s disintegration is Karma: Atta Tarar16 minutes ago
-
PPP South Punjab terms Gilani's acquittal victory of truth26 minutes ago