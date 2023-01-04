Ahsan calls for collaboration, coherence to bring Pakistan out of prevailing crises

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Minister for Planning and Development has stressed the need for continuity of the policies for stability of the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2022) Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has emphasized the need for collaboration and coherence to bring Pakistan out of the prevailing crises.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Wednesday, he stressed the need for continuity of the policies for stability of the country.

The Minister said we have to create optimism in the nation to make it stronger besides encouraging the consistency and steadfastness for economic turnaround.

Ahsan Iqbal said encouraging the people who work with dedication and devotion is also pivotal for development and prosperity of the country.

He said besides increasing our resources, we need to stop wastage of resources as well by significantly curtailing the unnecessary expenditures.

The Minister also stressed the need for implementing the Energy Conservation Plan of the government in letter and spirit.