Ahsan calls for emergency measures to tackle increasing pollution, smog in twin cities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday expressed serious concerns over the growing environmental pollution and smog in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, stressing the need to tackle these issues on an emergency basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday expressed serious concerns over the growing environmental pollution and smog in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, stressing the need to tackle these issues on an emergency basis.

He described the causes and worsening impact of the smog as a ‘consequence’ of human behavior, which now necessitated urgent action.

Chairing a meeting on the escalating smog and air pollution in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, he said “Without a change in public behavior, smog and air pollution will lead to severe consequences for both health and the economy, posing a risk not only to public health but also to the country’s GDP growth rate.”

Among others, the meeting was attended by senior officials from the World Bank (WB), the Punjab Planning and Development Department, the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF), the Ministry of Environment, the Country Director of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Nadia Rehman, Member of the Planning Commission for Environment and Climate Change, representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency, civil society, the NDMA and environmental protection agencies from all provinces.

During the meeting, Ahsan Iqbal called for a unified national approach to combat this challenge.

He said environmental protection was a key component of the government’s Five-E framework, which includes various measures to address these issues.

He pointed out that while there was no shortage of knowledge on the matter, the real problem was the lack of implementation, stressing that all relevant institutions must take joint actions to tackle the issue effectively.

The minister further identified cross-border pollution, vehicle emissions, crop burning and urban development as primary contributors to smog. “The negative effects of smog on public health and daily life underline the need for a public awareness campaign so that every citizen becomes mindful of their environment and personal practices,” he added.

The meeting underscored the importance of a coordinated strategy among federal and provincial institutions, academia, and other stakeholders.

Ahsan Iqbal stressed the urgent need to develop a comprehensive action plan emphasizing effective implementation.

The minister also highlighted that even pristine areas like Gilgit-Baltistan were now being affected by air pollution, warning that the consequences would be severe if environmental pollution were not controlled.

He cautioned that failing to act promptly could lead to serious outcomes in the future.

Ahsan Iqbal called upon all institutions to collaborate to address this issue and promote environmental awareness at the public level. “This collective effort is essential to building a healthy and clean future,” he remarked.