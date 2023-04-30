UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Claims Imran Became Irrelevant Among People

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Ahsan claims Imran became irrelevant among people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was rejected by the general public, his attempt the conduct a long march in past was rejected widely, and the same attempt will be crushed by people in the future.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that if the negotiations will be manipulated by any unworkable condition, it will be proved as failed.

"We are in the middle of negotiations with the IMF, in these circumstances, elections may have thrown the nation off course." Because, Ahsan said, Imran Khan wants to dissolve the assemblies and the government won't cause economic instability by disrupting them.

Ahsan urges that, the code of conduct for the upcoming elections should be discussed in addition to finding a resolution to the political disagreements "If the negotiations would be non-conclusive, the upcoming elections would be controversial, which the country could not afford."On the question of the possible disqualification of the Prime Minister, he said that this victimization should stop, in past where a Prime Minister was hanged, and one was disqualified.

"The Prime Minister has received the vote of confidence from the House, now disqualifying him would consider as disrespect to the House." he added.

