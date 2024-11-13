Open Menu

Ahsan Criticizes PTI For Introducing Culture Of Uncivilized Language Among Youth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2024 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday criticized the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for introducing culture of uncivilized language among youth. PTI last regime had found involved in maligning the political system of this country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The weak policies of PTI had created hurdles for the economic sector, he said. This culture of indecent language adopted by

PTI leaders in the public meetings should be ended forthwith, he stated.

We cannot tolerate unethical attitude of PTI members at public forums, he said. In reply to a question, he said Pakistan Muslim League-N, has made all possible measures to revive economy and speed up the process of development and prosperity for the people.

He said that Stock Exchange is improving day by day while the inflation index has reduced to single digit due to consistencies

in the policies of incumbent government. To another question, he said PTI should come to the forum of parliament for discussing public issues rather wasting time on public meetings. Parliament is the best forum to discuss public interest matters, he said. He further said that

provincial leaders of PTI should also focus on governance issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

