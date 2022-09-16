Ahsan criticizes PTI leader for not formulating economic, development policies

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday criticized the PTI leadership for not devising economic and development policies adding that the coalition government had to take tough decisions for reviving economic and other sectors.

PTI leadership did not pay any attention towards developmental works during their four years tenure, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The last regime of PTI had made colossal damage to economic and business sector, he said.

The minister said Usman Buzdar could not restore local government system in Punjab.

Commenting on by elections in Sindh and Balochistan, he said it is impossible to hold elections in two provinces because of heavy floods.

He said the government was engaged in relief and rehabilitation works and it could take three to six months to normalize the system.

To a question about negative politics of Imran Khan, he said that PTI leader was making false statements on many occasions adding that PTI had lost popularity among public because of their controversial statements.

