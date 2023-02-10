Ahsan directs Finance Ministry to immediately release funds under Pak-US Knowledge Corridor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has directed the Finance Division to immediately release funds under the US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor project to solve the problems of Pakistani students living in the United States so that they can complete their education at the earliest.

The US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor Scholarship Program was launched in 2015 by Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal to promote cooperation in the field of education between the two countries under Vision 2025.

Under the plan, 10,000 Pakistani scholars will enroll in American universities over the next ten years as the government of Pakistan seeks to train its teaching resources in identified subject areas.

The key objectives of this initiative were to increase the number and standard of faculty in Higher Education Institutions (HEI's), enhance the research and academic capacity of Pakistan's higher education institutions by providing trained manpower to improve the quality of teaching.

The federal minister while reviewing the progress of the project yesterday directed the finance division to immediately ensure the release of the funds given under the scholarship to these students so that there is no disruption in the studies of these students.

The meeting was attended by officials of HEC, Finance Division and other stakeholders.

On this occasion, the Federal Minister said that these students are asset of the country and despite the financial difficulties, the government will continue to patronize them fully even though the country is going through an economic crisis.

He said that this US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor was organized in 2015 so that Pakistani students can get access to the best education at the top universities of America and they can apply this knowledge in their country.

During the meeting, while giving a detailed briefing about the project, Executive Director HEC told that so far 410 students have been awarded scholarships in various categories including Arts and Humanities, Design and Media, Social Sciences, Engineering, Basic Sciences, Medical and Allied Health Sciences, Agriculture, Veterinary Sciences, Computer Sciences, Emerging Technologies, Water Resources and Energy.

ED HEC further informed the meeting that about 2,800 applications have been received for GRE-General training in 2023 and 35 GRE-General training sessions have been conducted including 10 virtual sessions and a total of 1,536 participants have benefited from the training.