Ahsan either loses memory due to fear or ignoring facts about his corruption, nepotism: Murad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Monday said PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal had either lost his memory due to fear or he was intentionally ignoring the facts because he as minister had allegedly made bucks through corruption and nepotism.

Murad Saeed, while reacting to the media talk of Ahsan Iqbal soon after his arrest by the National Accountability Bureau, alleged in a statement that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader took full advantage of his position in the last government and in collusion with the then Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif got inducted his horticulturalist brother into the provincial task force for horticulture.

He claimed that Ahsan Iqbal's brother was awarded contracts of several mega projects, including Rawalpindi and Lahore metros and Liberty Market parking lot on the recommendations of Shehbaz Sharif in sheer violation of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority rules and the record of all the meetings held in that regard was available.

The "Political Aristotle" had devoured billions of rupees from the public exchequer through such corrupt practices and now like his leader Nawaz Sharif was trying to evade from reality, he added.

He said PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif was declared dishonest by the higher judiciary as he could neither produce any 'receipts' nor the Qatari letter or the Calibri font used by his daughter did any work.

On the other hand, he said, the higher courts gave a clean chit to Prime Minister Imran Khan declaring him 'Sadiq aur Ameen' (truthful and honest). He had presented the full detail of his earnings of the period when he was holding no government office.

One could produce the 'receipts' about his income after lapse of years if it was earned through fair means, he added.

Murad Saeed said today the nation was paying the cost for the worst loot and plunder of public money by the PML-N government. The "Political Aristotle" fully capitalized on the situation and made money through corrupt practices, he alleged, Ahsan Iqbal, who received stipend from Jati Umra, should better tell the nation about his corruption instead of lecturing on politics, he added He said he was being questioned about the "crimes" he had committed in connivance with Javed Sadiq for the last many months but he was not giving the answer.

The minister said the PML-N government had left behind debt of $24 billion Dollars and the present government had to pay some 10 billion dollars of interest on that loan.

The previous government, he said, had ruined the exports with free-for-all imports. On the other hand, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was supporting the local industrial production to enhance exports and at the same time stopping imports, he added.

Moreover, he said, the PML-N regime had overburdened the nation with the costly electricity generating projects and the circular debt, while the present cabinet of PTI government approved affordable and people- friendly power projects, besides making efforts to overcome on circular debt.

The minister said the stock exchange which was left by Ahsan Iqbal's government in the ruins, was today on the upward trajectory.

Pakistan's dying economy was not out of the 'intensive care unit' as the PTI government had cleared all the mess created by the previous regime and the now the country was moving on path to economic development, he added.

He said Ahsan Iqbal was devoid of moral courage to laud the PTI's government performance vis a vis his government's failure on that account.

He said the PTI government would fulfill all the promises, which the party had made with the nation, despite all the conspiracies being hatched by the opposition. It would recover the looted public money from the plunderers and strengthen the economy.

The nation, he said, would no more listen to the lectures delivered by those who were fully involved in corrupt practices while in government, so there was no option for them except for giving account of their corruption.