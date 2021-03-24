Ahsan Ellahi held for fraudulently drawing Rs471.63mln Sales Tax refund

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NAB-KP) Wednesday said that Director M/S Kabir Aluminum Industries Pvt (Ltd) Sufi Ahsan Ellahi had been arrested on charges of fraudulently drawing Sales Tax refund of Rs 471.63 million.

The accused had been absconder since 2009 and was arrested by FIA immigration staff on March 23 from Islamabad airport while he was traveling to UAE.

NAB-KP had filed a reference against Sufi Ahsan Ellahi and others in the year 2009 on the allegation of fraudulently drawing Sales Tax Refund and custom rebates and escaped from the country. The arrest warrants of the accused were issued by Chairman NAB in year 2008 and the name of the accused was placed on ECL. Red notice was also issued on October 14, 2010.

During the year 2004-2006 the M/S Kabir Aluminum Industries Pvt (Ltd) Peshawar had filed Sales Tax refund claims of 15 x suppliers and got sanctioned the refund of Rs 471.63 million. In these claims they had shown the purchase of exported goods from these suppliers registered with Sales Tax Collectorate Lahore.

During course of inquiry / investigation it revealed that neither these supplies had supplied the goods attributed to them nor they had paid sales tax in the National Exchequer which was claimed by M/S Kabir Aluminum Industries Pvt (Ltd) against their invoice.

It merits mentioning here that in the light of amendment in National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), reference has been transferred to Customs Court.