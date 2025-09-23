Open Menu

Ahsan Expresses Grief Over Demise Of SA’s Grand Mufti Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Ahsan expresses grief over demise of SA’s Grand Mufti Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday expressed profound sorrow and condolences on the passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Sheikh.

In a condolence message, the minister paid glowing tribute to the late Grand Mufti’s lifelong services to islam and the Muslim Ummah, describing his death as a monumental loss to the Islamic world.

"The Grand Mufti’s contributions to the promotion of Islamic teachings will always be remembered,” he said.

The minister said the Grand Mufti played an "unforgettable role" in spreading Islamic teachings and preserving religious values, both within the Kingdom and across the Muslim world.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Saudi Arabia, the minister said that the people of Pakistan stood shoulder to shoulder with their Saudi brothers and sisters in this hour of grief.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the late Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous, patience and strength to the bereaved family and the entire Muslim Ummah.

