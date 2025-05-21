Ahsan Felicitates Asim Munir On Promotion To Field Marshal Rank
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2025 | 12:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday felicitated Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to the rank of Field Marshal.
He said the promotion marked a historic milestone, recognizing Syed Asim Munir outstanding contributions to the nation's security and defence.
Praising General Asim Munir's unwavering dedication to duty and his visionary leadership, the minister shared that his achievement has inspired the entire armed forces for a befitting response to Indian aggression.
Calling it a moment of pride for the nation, Ahsan Iqbal further remarked, "It fills every Pakistani with pride, acknowledging his remarkable service to the nation. This honour is a testament to the courageous leadership of Syed Asim Munir and a message to enemies that Pakistan is invincible."
The minister expressed with resolve that the Army Chief's promotion was "a tribute to the sacrifices of our jawans and officers who have thwarted enemy conspiracies with their sacrifices."
