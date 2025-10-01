Ahsan Felicitates China On National Day
Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday extended warm congratulations to the leadership and people of the People’s Republic of China on the occasion of their National Day.
In his message, the minister said the day symbolized China’s unity, resilience and remarkable journey of progress that has transformed it into a beacon of development and stability in the world.
“Pakistan takes pride in being China’s iron brother and an all-weather strategic partner,” Ahsan Iqbal remarked, adding that the two countries shared a friendship rooted in trust and common aspirations that continues to grow stronger with each passing day.
Highlighting ongoing cooperation, the minister said Pakistan and China were committed to advancing mutual collaboration under the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase-II and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), reaffirming their pledge to work for a shared and prosperous future.
“May Allah bless China with further progress, and may Pakistan–China friendship remain everlasting,” he added.
