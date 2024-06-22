Ahsan For Constituting Committee To Probe Burgeoning Lynching Incidents Countrywide
Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday proposed to constitute a committee to probe the burgeoning incidents of lynching in the name of desecration and blasphemy across the country.
Speaking at the floor of the National Assembly (NA) on a ‘point of order’, he strongly condemned the Swat lynching incident stating that it had brought a bad name to the country in the comity of nations.
Ahsan, expressing his personal experience, informed that a religious extremist made an assassination attempt on him but he was survived by the grace of Allah Almighty. Taking law into own hands, he said, it was against the spirit of islam and as well as the Constitution and law of the land.
Ahsan said it was high time to control ‘street justice’ as it was responsibility of the state and judiciary to administer punishment to a suspect of blasphemous actions.
Highlighting an incident from the Islamic history, he emphasized that Islam lays great importance to the dead bodies of non-Muslims therefore it was the violation of basic Islamic injunctions immolating any human being on the basis of mere allegation.
Ahsan said, “Due to ongoing trend of individuals acting as judge, jury, and executioner, we are far behind other nations at the global stage”.
Responding to Minister Ahsan, NA Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah suggested him to take up the issue in the Federal cabinet as he was the part and parcel of it. He further asked him to discuss it with his worthy colleague Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to devise a mechanism in order to cope with this social evil once for all.
APP/rkg-mkz
Recent Stories
Interior Minister directs for strict security plan for foreigners
Elon Musk publicly criticizes Malinda French Gates for supporting President Bide ..
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function photos storm social media
Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct allegations
ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024
Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies
EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan
71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad
Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak
Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM attends funeral of sepoy Haroon William6 minutes ago
-
Police arrested motorcycle thef6 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM chairs second meeting on medical education6 minutes ago
-
Three arrested for abusing, threatening woman26 minutes ago
-
Police apprehend accused who fled after requesting mobile phone for call26 minutes ago
-
Dow University authorised to conduct MBBS/BDS admission tests in Sindh26 minutes ago
-
Geneva seminar highlights plight of women, children afflicted by conflict in Kashmir, Palestine36 minutes ago
-
3285 patients provided treatment during Eid holidays in Timergara DHQs36 minutes ago
-
19 development projects for Sialkot district included in ADP: DC46 minutes ago
-
Three days annual Urs of Abdullah Shah Ghazi to begin from June 2746 minutes ago
-
DC Narowal chairs district price control magistrates meeting46 minutes ago
-
,,,46 minutes ago