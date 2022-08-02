UrduPoint.com

Ahsan For Developing Dashboards To Monitor Economic Activities Daily

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Ahsan for developing dashboards to monitor economic activities daily

Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday directed Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) and Ministry of Information and Technology to develop a dashboard in order to monitor the daily activities of the economy in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday directed Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) and Ministry of Information and Technology to develop a dashboard in order to monitor the daily activities of the economy in the country.

It would help to promote the innovative projects of national importance under the Innovation Support Fund (ISF), to be launched soon.

The Minister made these directions while chairing a meeting for the development of the National Integrated Dashboard and ISF at the Ministry. The meeting was attended by the Secretary Planning Commission, Additional Secretary, Members and representatives from various ministries.

There is no integrated dashboard where economic management could be monitored particularly of key ministries like Finance, said the minister.

He also directed the concerned ministries and PBS to develop a dashboard so on a daily basis the economic situation of the country could be monitored which will help the policymakers to make a policy.

The Minister said that data is the key in the current era and there should be a dashboard at two levels, one for top leadership and second for the secretary's level so every ministry could monitor the economic indicators. There is a bulk of data hidden in the government's department but we should have a system to utilize it, said the Minister while stressing the official for a System Analyst to work on dashboard and conduct need assessment in public sectors.

Similarly, the Minister said that there should be data policy as well. The Secretary Ministry of IT informed that it is already working on the policy and it will take a few months to finalize it. The Minister directed the IT ministry to give a briefing next week.

During the meeting, the Minister also directed officials of the Planning Commission to hold a round-table conference to promote the innovative projects of national importance under the ISF project. We should recognize innovation as a tool to achieve maximum productivity and efficiency in agriculture, health, education and other sectors, said the Minister while directing officials to invite people from various field like Industry, academia, Higher Education Commission, IT, Chamber of Commerce and others in order to launch encourage the innovators under the project.

Moreover, the Minister also reviewed the progress of twenty poor districts which were targeted for development. The Minister directed the concerned stakeholders to complete the need assessment and survey of the district so development process could be started immediately.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Ahsan Iqbal Poor Education Agriculture Progress Chamber HEC Commerce From Government Industry Top

Recent Stories

Four more Pakistan athletes out of medal race

Four more Pakistan athletes out of medal race

13 seconds ago
 Khurram meets Austria's ambassador, Turkish Deputy ..

Khurram meets Austria's ambassador, Turkish Deputy Mission Head

16 seconds ago
 CIA police apprehends 96 accused during the last m ..

CIA police apprehends 96 accused during the last month

17 seconds ago
 Sanjrani expresses sorrow over Army Aviation helic ..

Sanjrani expresses sorrow over Army Aviation helicopter incident in Balochistan

19 seconds ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies power s ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies power shut down programme

4 minutes ago
 National Assembly speaker refers five private memb ..

National Assembly speaker refers five private member bills to concerned standing ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.