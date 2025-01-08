- Home
- Pakistan
- Ahsan for effective implementation of ‘Quality Assurance Framework’ to improve higher education ..
Ahsan For Effective Implementation Of ‘Quality Assurance Framework’ To Improve Higher Education Standards
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday stressed the need for the effective implementation of the ‘Quality Assurance Framework,’ developed in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the British Council in 2023, to improve the standards of higher education in the country.
He expressed these views during a meeting with Pakistani-American Professor Mudassar Wyne, who called on him and discussed matters related to quality assurance and the improvement of education standards, according to a news release.
Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the Director of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), and the Member of the Planning Commission for Science & Technology also attended the meeting.
Professor Mudassar Wyne, a quality assurance expert in California who holds a PhD in Computer Science, highlighted the principles of quality assurance recognized by the American board of Engineering and Technology.
Ahsan Iqbal appreciated the contribution of Pakistani experts residing abroad to national development under the “Uraan Pakistan” program.
He proposed forming a “Premier League Group” consisting of the top 10 universities to transform Pakistani universities in line with global standards, which would establish linkages with leading universities worldwide.
The Planning minister said the Quality Assurance Framework, developed for Pakistani universities in collaboration with HEC and the British Council in 2023, was not only ideal for improving educational standards but also catered to the unique needs of the country’s education system.
Recent Stories
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open announces return of reigning champion Elena Rybakina
State taking precedence over the politics is the need of the hour. Leader Q Leag ..
Ananya Panday shares wedding plan amid rumours of relations with Walker Blanco
Supreme Committee organising IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 discusses latest preparations
Youth 4 Sustainability Hub returns to Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week
Gold price increases by Rs1000 per tola in Pakistan
Interesting details about reward for Babar Azam for suing “CA” bat
UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 to begin in Dubai on February 1
Pakistan fined 25pc of match fee over slow overrate during second Test against S ..
Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception for Newly Elected Board of Direc ..
Extension period for October, November contributions ends: GPSSA
Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Balakrishna
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man commits suicide in Dhoke Mehri area5 minutes ago
-
Minor girl from Tank found affected with polio virus5 minutes ago
-
Ahsan for effective implementation of ‘Quality Assurance Framework’ to improve higher education ..5 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to review security situation in Tank City5 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank pays surprise visit to Latif Shaheed checkpost15 minutes ago
-
Police arrests street criminal in injured condition25 minutes ago
-
Two killed, 10 others injured in road accident25 minutes ago
-
Governor congratulates newly elected cabinets of Tank, Daman Press Club25 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to provide relief to people25 minutes ago
-
Another tragic gas cylinder explosion in Paras claims two lives25 minutes ago
-
'Sunflower cultivation can reduce import bill of edible oil'35 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt presents report on rights of prisoners in SCP35 minutes ago