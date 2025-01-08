Open Menu

Ahsan For Effective Implementation Of ‘Quality Assurance Framework’ To Improve Higher Education Standards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday stressed the need for the effective implementation of the ‘Quality Assurance Framework,’ developed in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the British Council in 2023, to improve the standards of higher education in the country.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Pakistani-American Professor Mudassar Wyne, who called on him and discussed matters related to quality assurance and the improvement of education standards, according to a news release.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the Director of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), and the Member of the Planning Commission for Science & Technology also attended the meeting.

Professor Mudassar Wyne, a quality assurance expert in California who holds a PhD in Computer Science, highlighted the principles of quality assurance recognized by the American board of Engineering and Technology.

Ahsan Iqbal appreciated the contribution of Pakistani experts residing abroad to national development under the “Uraan Pakistan” program.

He proposed forming a “Premier League Group” consisting of the top 10 universities to transform Pakistani universities in line with global standards, which would establish linkages with leading universities worldwide.

The Planning minister said the Quality Assurance Framework, developed for Pakistani universities in collaboration with HEC and the British Council in 2023, was not only ideal for improving educational standards but also catered to the unique needs of the country’s education system.

