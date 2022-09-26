UrduPoint.com

Ahsan For Promoting Culture Of Tolerance

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Ahsan for promoting culture of tolerance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Monday highlighted the importance of promoting tolerance and positive attitudes to safeguard national interest.

Addressing the launching ceremony "Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan Training Manual" at Shariah academy International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), the minister underlined the necessity of working together towards nation-building.

He said, there was need to learn a lesson from history and condemn all the attitudes that are not in national interest.

He said there was need to promote culture of tolerance and avoid all the attitudes that lead to intolerance adding different people may have different opinions and ideologies which should be accepted.

"We can be different but we are same and we are equal as Pakistani," he remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Ahsan Iqbal Same Lead May International Islamic University All From

Recent Stories

Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

44 minutes ago
 Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM h ..

Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM house: Rana Sanaullah

4 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as f ..

Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as finance minister

4 hours ago
 Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as cre ..

Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as credible partner: PM

4 hours ago
 Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred

Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.