Ahsan for promoting culture of tolerance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Monday highlighted the importance of promoting tolerance and positive attitudes to safeguard national interest.

Addressing the launching ceremony "Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan Training Manual" at Shariah academy International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), the minister underlined the necessity of working together towards nation-building.

He said, there was need to learn a lesson from history and condemn all the attitudes that are not in national interest.

He said there was need to promote culture of tolerance and avoid all the attitudes that lead to intolerance adding different people may have different opinions and ideologies which should be accepted.

"We can be different but we are same and we are equal as Pakistani," he remarked.