Ahsan, Hamza discuss political situation  

,

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Federal Minister for Planning and Development has also extended facilitations to Hamza Shehbaz on assuming charge of the Punjab Chief Minister.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2022) Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz in Lahore on Monday and discussed issues of mutual interest and general political situation in the country.

Ahsan Iqbal also extended felicitations to Hamza Shehbaz on assuming charge of the Punjab Chief Minister.

Earlier, Minister of State for Interior Abdur Rehman Khan Kanju had said although, peaceful protest was democratic right of every Pakistani, however, nobody would be allowed to spread anarchy and chaos in the name of protest or long march.

Talking to media persons in Khanewal, the minister said PTI government did nothing for the masses during its tenure.

He said the incumbent government was well aware about the hardships being faced by the people and would deliver through solving their issues.

The State Minister said previous government of PTI made the life of common man miserable through inflation.