Ahsan Highlights Enduring Bonds Of Friendship In Pakistan-UK

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday highlighted enduring bonds of friendship between Pakistan and the United Kingdom on occasion of birthday celebrations of King Charles- III.

Prof. Ahsan Iqbal addressed at the occasion of King Charles III's birthday as the Chief Guest at the residence of the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ms. Jane Marriott, said a press release issued here.

In his address, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal extended the warmest congratulations from the Government and people of Pakistan, emphasizing the deep respect and admiration for Majesty's unwavering commitment to service and dedication across the Commonwealth, including Pakistan.

The Minister highlighted the enduring bonds of friendship between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, rooted in mutual respect, trust, and cooperation.

With a focus on strengthening bilateral ties, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal called for enhanced economic partnerships, trade, and people-to-people connections.

He noted the significant role played by the British-Pakistani diaspora and celebrated their success in all facets of British life.

He passionately shared Pakistan's unique qualities—from its rich cultural heritage, thriving entrepreneurial spirit, and breathtaking landscapes to its accomplishments in science, technology, and the arts.

The Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to working together with the UK to address global challenges and foster a peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable future for all.

