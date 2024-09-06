Ahsan highlights significance of Defence day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Emphasizing the importance of Defence day (September 6th) in the country’s history, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal here Friday highlighted the bravery of Pakistan Air Force against Indian aggression, despite being outnumbered.

“On that day, our armed forces proved that Pakistan's defence is invincible, not just on land but also in the air,” the minister said in a message on Defence Day.

He emphasized that September 6 teaches that with sincere determination and hard work, no country or nation could be defeated even if the enemy dominates in resources, land and number of its forces.

“Today, with over 60 percent of the population comprising youth and abundant natural resources, Pakistan demands the spirit and determination like September 6 from us,” he added.

If we continue our journey with steadfastness, political stability, and national spirit, no power in the world can stop Pakistan from becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2035.