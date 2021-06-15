Ahsan holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at CPO office

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Yunus on Monday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here at CPO office which was also broadcast live through Police Official Facebook page of Rawalpindi Police

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Yunus on Monday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here at CPO office which was also broadcast live through Police Official Facebook page of Rawalpindi Police.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended among others by a large number of citizens, while on this occasion, Police officers concerned were also present.

Thousands of citizens watched live 'Khuli Kutchery' at Facebook and appreciated the step taken by the CPO.

70 citizens recorded their complaints and presented applications to the CPO.

He also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued orders to the police officers concerned.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO is holding Khuli Kutchery on daily basis to provide relief to the citizens.

The police officers had also been warned of strict action on negligence and directed to address complaints of the citizens particularly marked by the CPO withinshortest possible time frame, he added.