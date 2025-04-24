Ahsan Inaugurates Int'l Seerah Studies Centre At IIUI
Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal inaugurated the International Centre of Excellence for Seerah Studies at the International Islamic University, Islamabad on Thursday.
Besides, he officially opened the International Seerah Conference on “Contemporary Dimensions in the Study of the Seerah of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), a news release said.
Addressing the audience, the minister described the occasion as a historic milestone not only for academia but for the intellectual and moral future of Pakistan and the wider Muslim Ummah.
He emphasized that the establishment of the Centre was more than a scholarly endeavor, marking the beginning of a movement to reclaim the ethical, spiritual and intellectual leadership of islam in today’s complex world.
Highlighting the universal relevance of the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) life, the minister said that teachings of Allah Almighty's last messenger served as a complete code of conduct, encompassing personal behavior, justice, governance, tolerance, social harmony and global peace.
He underlined the need to draw from this prophetic model at a time when the world was grappling with polarization, materialism, and moral confusion.
Ahsan Iqbal linked the initiative to his broader national vision, URAAN Pakistan, which aspired to transform Pakistan into a $3 trillion economy by 2047.
He stated that this transformation must be rooted in moral clarity and the Prophet’s ethical teachings, forming the foundation for the 5Es framework—Exports, Energy, E-Pakistan, Environment, and Equity. "The values of truth in commerce, justice in energy distribution, transparency in governance, care for the environment, and inclusion of the marginalized are inspired directly by the Seerah, " he added.
Addressing the issue of national unity and interfaith harmony, Ahsan Iqbal stressed that Pakistan’s strength lied in its diversity.
He warned against the dangers posed by sectarianism, extremism, and divisive foreign agendas, advocating for a return to the pluralistic and inclusive model exemplified by the Prophet (PBUH) through the Meesaq-e-Madina—the world’s first pluralistic constitution. He called for youth education based on academic inquiry, ethical leadership, and public discourse rooted in prophetic values.
The minister urged the Centre to become a hub for countering extremism and misinformation, linking the Seerah’s guidance to contemporary challenges such as climate change, gender equity, economic justice, and knowledge-based development.
He stated that globally, the prophetic message offered answers to issues like war, discrimination, and systemic injustice, and that Pakistan has a duty to promote peace through character, dialogue, and research, not force.
The minister congratulated the International Islamic University, the Higher Education Commission and all contributors to the initiative.
He expressed hope that the Centre would serve as a beacon of peace, wisdom, and academic excellence for generations.
He called upon scholars and students to come up to the sacred responsibility of embodying and promoting the Seerah —not only as a subject of study but as a guiding force for national and global transformation.
