Ahsan Invites PTI To Hold Talks With Govt For Country's Interest

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Ahsan invites PTI to hold talks with govt for country's interest

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday invited Imran Khan for talks with government for country's interest.

Imran Khan should shun personal differences and come forward for discussion to settle down political matters, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Demanding early elections by PTI Chairman is not possible in the current situation, he said adding that Sindh and Balochistan had damaged by flood water. The government, he said was engaged in relief and rehabilitation works.

He said organizing early elections with weak economy would not be possible at this moment. He urged the PTI leaders to wait for 2023 elections.

The minister said that pressure tactics being used by PTI leaders would be harmful for country's economy. He said that Imran Khan and his party members should start negotiations with political parties to resolve issues for public interest. Policy of agitation adopted by Imran's party would damage the development in Pakistan, he said. He said all the political parties should come forward for holding debate on general elections.

