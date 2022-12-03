Ahsan Iqbal advises PTI to stop 'hatching conspiracy' against national institutions

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday advised the Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan to stop hatching conspiracy against the national institutions of the country

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday advised the Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan to stop hatching conspiracy against the national institutions of the country.

"Imran's party has been using derogatory language against the national institutions including security, judiciary and election commission," he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the PTI leaders were "playing with the country for vested interests".

Appreciating the tough decisions of the coalition government, he said, "we (government) had to take solid measures to strengthen national institutions, foreign policy, economy, and governance".

"The government under the leadership of PM Shehbaz Sharif is working round the clock to revive economic and business sectors," he added.