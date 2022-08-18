UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Iqbal Advocates Establishment Of "Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Ahsan Iqbal advocates establishment of "Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund

Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Thursday said that through the international cooperation for investments in sustainable infrastructure, Pakistan and developing countries could "turbo charge" the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Goals of the Paris Agreement and create a sustainable and dynamic world economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Thursday said that through the international cooperation for investments in sustainable infrastructure, Pakistan and developing countries could "turbo charge" the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Goals of the Paris Agreement and create a sustainable and dynamic world economy.

The Minister made these remarks while speaking at the first meeting of the Group of Friends of Sustainable Infrastructure Investment.

The main objective of this initiative and the Group of Friends sponsored by Pakistan and South Africa is to try to address the challenge at both ends: mobilizing finance or access to finance, both official and private; as well generating a sufficiently large portfolio of sustainable infrastructure projects in as many developing countries as possible.

The Minister said that in 2015, the international community adopted Agenda 2030 and the 17 Sustainable Goals. During the same year, the world's nations also adopted the Paris Agreements on climate change, he added.

Pakistan adopted the 2030 Agenda as our national development agenda through a unanimous resolution of the General Assembly and also incorporated the 17 SDGs into our Vision 2025 plan, the Minister remarked.

He further said that like many other developing countries, our development trajectory has been severely disrupted by multiple exogenous shocks like Covid-19 Pandemic, Climate Change, and geopolitical tensions.

These serial crises have pushed over a hundred million people into extreme poverty; 225 million full time jobs have been lost. "We have reversed two decades of development, he noted.

Professor Iqbal further added that as the UN Secretary General has stated, the nations of the world must build back- or rather forward- better.

The current crises have exposed the deficiencies of the present unsustainable growth models, the inequalities among and within nations, and the absence of a clear strategy to achieve the SDGs and the climate goals.

Yet, the current crises, and the growing recognition of the need for a better development model, also offers an opportunity to adopt and implement development strategies which synergistically advance both the SDGs, climate objectives and greater global equality, he added.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Resolution World United Nations Ahsan Iqbal Turbo Paris Same South Africa Turkish Lira 2015 Agreement Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Hadraawi, 'Shakespeare of Somalia', dies aged 79

Hadraawi, 'Shakespeare of Somalia', dies aged 79

29 seconds ago
 Pakistani diplomats proved mettle on world stage f ..

Pakistani diplomats proved mettle on world stage for professionalism: FS

30 seconds ago
 Pakistan desires enhanced engagement with DCO in d ..

Pakistan desires enhanced engagement with DCO in digital economy: Bilawal Bhutto ..

32 seconds ago
 Adequate measures taken to control beggary in fede ..

Adequate measures taken to control beggary in federal capital: Senate told

33 seconds ago
 Delay in issuing new connections not to be tolerat ..

Delay in issuing new connections not to be tolerated: IESCO CEO

3 minutes ago
 Covid raises dementia, psychosis risk up to 2 year ..

Covid raises dementia, psychosis risk up to 2 years: Lancet

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.