Ahsan Iqbal Arrested In Narowal Sports City Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 32 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 04:51 PM

Ahsan Iqbal arrested in Narowal Sports City case

Ahsan Iqbal, the general secretary of the PML-N and former interior minister, was summoned twice by the anti-graft body over charges of using funds of the federal government and Pakistan Sports Board for Narowal City Project (NCP).

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2019) PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal has been arrested by the National Accountability board for his alleged role in multi-billion controversial sports City Project Narowal here on Monday.

Ahsan Iqbal--General Secretary of the PML-N- was summoned twice by the anti-graft watchdog but he did not appear before the NAB. According to NAB's spokesperson, Iqbal was summoned for Monday (today) by the NAB officials for alleged corruption in Sports City Project. He appeared before the NAB officials but he could not satisfy the officials on which they took him into custody.

NAB accused him of using funds of the Federal government and Pakistan Sports Board for building Sports City in Narowal.

"He would be medically examined today," said an official seeking anonymity. "Tomorrow, he will be produced before the NAB court for physical remand," he further said.

Ahsan Iqbal has said that he had submitted documents related to his income and expenditures to Rawalpindi NAB. He refused the charges and said that he had nothing to do with it, saying that the project was started during the PPP government when he was not a minister. In another statement, he said that 90 per cent project was completed but said that the present government had destroyed it.

Talking to the reporters, Talal Ch, another PML-N leader, said that Ahsan Iqbal was aware that he would be arrested soon but he remained stick to his views and claims.

