UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Iqbal Asks PTI To Dissolve Assemblies In KPK For Holding Next Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2022 | 11:23 PM

Ahsan Iqbal asks PTI to dissolve assemblies in KPK for holding next elections

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Monday asked Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to dissolve assemblies in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Punjab for holding general elections in a transparent manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Monday asked Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to dissolve assemblies in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Punjab for holding general elections in a transparent manner.

The government will conduct next elections in 2023, after completing constitutional period, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Imran Khan is trying to adopt undemocratic way by demanding the early elections through long march, he said.

Early elections is possible if Imran Khan dissolves assemblies in KPK, he added. The federal minister said that PTI Chairman is following the agenda of Hitler.

He said the PTI leaders have habit to level allegations against the rival party. He asked Imran Khan to show any democratic work completed by his party during the period of last four year.

He said, Imran Khan will have to face heavy penalty through court for doing character assassination against the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N.

Imran Khan is already facing foreign funding and Toshakhana cases, he said. The election commission, he said had announced the decision against Imran Khan in foreign funding case.

In reply to a question, he said the coalition government will organize next elections in 2023 and Imran Khan should wait for one more year for general elections.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ahsan Iqbal Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Long March Adolf Hitler Muslim TV Government Court Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

US Not to Waste Time on Reviving Iran Nuclear Agre ..

US Not to Waste Time on Reviving Iran Nuclear Agreement Now - Special Envoy

30 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court stops ECP from holding by-ele ..

Islamabad High Court stops ECP from holding by-elections on NA-95 seat

32 seconds ago
 Iran Arrests 7 Terrorists in Connection With Shira ..

Iran Arrests 7 Terrorists in Connection With Shiraz Attack - Intelligence Agency

35 seconds ago
 US Inspects Ukrainian Weapons Stocks to Prevent Di ..

US Inspects Ukrainian Weapons Stocks to Prevent Diversion of Arms - Defense Offi ..

37 seconds ago
 UN-Habitat ED message on World Cities Day 2022

UN-Habitat ED message on World Cities Day 2022

21 minutes ago
 Aqeel Ahmed Khan appointed Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Hy ..

Aqeel Ahmed Khan appointed Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Hyderabad

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.