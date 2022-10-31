Ahsan Iqbal asks PTI to dissolve assemblies in KPK for holding next elections

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Monday asked Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to dissolve assemblies in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Punjab for holding general elections in a transparent manner.

The government will conduct next elections in 2023, after completing constitutional period, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Imran Khan is trying to adopt undemocratic way by demanding the early elections through long march, he said.

Early elections is possible if Imran Khan dissolves assemblies in KPK, he added. The federal minister said that PTI Chairman is following the agenda of Hitler.

He said the PTI leaders have habit to level allegations against the rival party. He asked Imran Khan to show any democratic work completed by his party during the period of last four year.

He said, Imran Khan will have to face heavy penalty through court for doing character assassination against the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N.

Imran Khan is already facing foreign funding and Toshakhana cases, he said. The election commission, he said had announced the decision against Imran Khan in foreign funding case.

In reply to a question, he said the coalition government will organize next elections in 2023 and Imran Khan should wait for one more year for general elections.