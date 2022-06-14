Ahsan Iqbal asks the public to consume less tea

The recent revelation of the tea import bill of Rs 83 billion has led Ahsan Iqbal to urge Pakistanis to consume less tea.

Ahsan Iqbal, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) , has asked people to cut back on their tea consumption for a while because Pakistan's tea import bill for the fiscal year 2021-22 was Rs 83 billion.

According to the leader, decreasing the tea consumption would bring down the import bill for the next fiscal year allowing some breathing space for the country’s economy.

According to the government budget paper for the current fiscal year, Pakistan imported Rs 13 billion more tea than the previous fiscal year. According to NNI, Rs 70.82 billion was spent on tea imports in the fiscal year 2020-21.

The PML-N leader stated that the government requires the people's and traders' support in order to save the country. He also stated that markets should close at 8 p.m.