Ahsan Iqbal being shifted to Lahore

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has made arrangements to shift Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal to Lahore in compliance with the orders of Accountability Court for his medical check-up

Ahsan Iqbal, who was arrested by NAB Rawalpindi on Monday last for alleged corruption in the Narowal sports City (NSC) project, would be examined by doctors in Lahore on Wednesday, a NAB spokesman said on Tuesday.