Ahsan Iqbal Being Shifted To Lahore

2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 10:26 PM

Ahsan Iqbal being shifted to Lahore

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has made arrangements to shift Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal to Lahore in compliance with the orders of Accountability Court for his medical check-up

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has made arrangements to shift Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal to Lahore in compliance with the orders of Accountability Court for his medical check-up.

Ahsan Iqbal, who was arrested by NAB Rawalpindi on Monday last for alleged corruption in the Narowal sports City (NSC) project, would be examined by doctors in Lahore on Wednesday, a NAB spokesman said on Tuesday.

More Stories From Pakistan

