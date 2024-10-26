Ahsan Iqbal Calls For 'Unity' To Achieve Economic Goals
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday underscored the imperative need for stability, peace and continuity of policies in Pakistan, emphasizing that collective efforts from all political parties were crucial for the nation's progress.
In an Interview with a Private news channel, he criticized PTI leadership for creating instability in the country and warned against politicizing national institutions.
He emphasized, "Political stability and policy continuity are crucial for Pakistan's development."
"By promoting a positive narrative and highlighting the country's achievements, Pakistan can move forward towards a more prosperous future," he added.
He believed, "Pakistan requires a political consensus where all parties fulfill their roles, with the foundation of this consensus deeply rooted in the principles of law and the constitution."
Ahsan Iqbal responding a query stressed, "The 26th Constitutional Amendment is crucial for strengthening Pakistan's democracy, highlighting the need for broad consensus among all political parties to drive the country's development through vital judiciary reforms."
"This collective effort aims to introduce significant changes to the judicial system, ensuring a more representative and inclusive appointment process," he added.
He emphasized that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has consistently played a positive role in stabilizing the country.
