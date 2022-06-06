UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Iqbal Calls On Baligh-ur-Rehman

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman and discussed issues related to higher education, development projects and budget during a meeting ta the Governor's House, here on Monday

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal also congratulated Baligh-ur-Rehman on assuming the office of governor and expressed his best wishes.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said higher education was the top priority of PML-N and all resources would be utilized for its promotion, adding that in the forthcoming budget, the government had announced increase in funds for higher education in spite of economic difficulties, which was a good omen for higher education and research.

He said nations were built through education and the nations that had made development in the world were the one that promoted higher education as well as research.

He further said, "If we want to make the future of the country bright and dignified then we have to focus exclusively on education and research." The Punjab Governor further said that the young generation was the bright future of the country and the government was launching various projects to equip them with modern technical training.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said the PML-N had accepted power as a challenge in difficult circumstances and improvement would be seen in all walks of life in the coming days. He said all possible measures would be taken to raise the living standards of the people and meet their basic needs.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal, on the occasion, said the vision of PML-N was to serve the people and the government was utilizing all possible resources for this. He said the expectations of the people would to be fulfilled in any case.

