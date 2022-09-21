UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Iqbal Calls On Balighur Rehman

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Ahsan Iqbal calls on Balighur Rehman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed various issues including education and flood situation in the country during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Wednesday.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said helping flood victims and rehabilitating them is the top priority, adding that the federal and provincial governments, the armed forces, institutions, philanthropists and general public are actively participating in helping the flood victims.

He said the public and private universities of Punjab are also contributing in the relief activities for the flood-affected people.

The Governor Punjab said he is grateful to the friendly countries for sending aid for the flood victims in the spirit of goodwill.

He said that consortiums are being formed in universities with the aim of establishing linkages between the higher education and industry.

He said teamwork is very important and when all people in the society will work together for the development of the country the country will progress.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said on the instructions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, a mechanism has been developed to help the flood victims. He said that under this mechanism, needs of the flood victims will be identified so that the flood victims can be helped in a systematic way.

The Minister further said the universities and philanthropists can get guidance from this mechanism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Governor Ahsan Iqbal Education Punjab Flood Progress All From Industry Top

Recent Stories

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

2 hours ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

3 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

4 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

4 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.