Ahsan Iqbal calls on Balighur Rehman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed various issues including education and flood situation in the country during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Wednesday.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said helping flood victims and rehabilitating them is the top priority, adding that the federal and provincial governments, the armed forces, institutions, philanthropists and general public are actively participating in helping the flood victims.

He said the public and private universities of Punjab are also contributing in the relief activities for the flood-affected people.

The Governor Punjab said he is grateful to the friendly countries for sending aid for the flood victims in the spirit of goodwill.

He said that consortiums are being formed in universities with the aim of establishing linkages between the higher education and industry.

He said teamwork is very important and when all people in the society will work together for the development of the country the country will progress.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said on the instructions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, a mechanism has been developed to help the flood victims. He said that under this mechanism, needs of the flood victims will be identified so that the flood victims can be helped in a systematic way.

The Minister further said the universities and philanthropists can get guidance from this mechanism.