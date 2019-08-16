UrduPoint.com
Ahsan Iqbal Condemns Indian Firing On LoC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 09:29 PM

Secretary General of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Ahsan Iqbal Friday condemned Indian troops' firing on the Line of Control (LoC) and said the Pakistan Army was capable of defeating the enemy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Secretary General of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Ahsan Iqbal Friday condemned Indian troops' firing on the Line of Control (LoC) and said the Pakistan Army was capable of defeating the enemy.

Talking to media here, he also condemned the incident of blast in Kuchlak, Quetta and said Pakistan would have to defeat terrorism.

He said India had been dreaming about changing the status of Kashmir, which it could no do during the previous tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The PML-N leader said India's Minister for Home Affairs clearly stated before elections that status of Kashmir would be changed. Pakistan should have been prepared for the change in status of held Kashmir after the success of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in elections, he added.

Ahsan said after winning the election on May 23, the Modi government made preparations and changed the status of Kashmir and removed article 35A from its constitution on August 5.

India's National Security Advisor undertook a visit to Kashmir in late July and then India deployed additional troops and sent tourists away from Kashmir before changing the status, he added.

He said India's act of changing the status of Kashmir was an unprecedented move in 72 years.

Ahsan said the United Nations Security Council would meet to review the situation in Kashmir and discuss the tension between Pakistan and India.

The remark of the United States President Trump about mediation on Kashmir was just an illusion, he added.

