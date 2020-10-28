UrduPoint.com
Ahsan Iqbal Condemns Indian Illegal Occupation In Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 12:23 AM

Former Federal Minister for Interior, Planning and Development and the central leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) would not be let alone in their freedom struggle

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Former Federal Minister for Interior, Planning and Development and the central leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) would not be let alone in their freedom struggle.

Talking to journalists in Hyderabad and Tando Adam, Ahsan condemned the illegal occupation of Kashmir by India and said 70 thousand Kashmiris had laid down their lives in their struggle for right to self determination therefore no one can defeat their freedom movement.

He said on October 27, 1947, Indian armed forces had illegally occupied the state of Jammu and Kashmir with a conspiracy despite the fact that the people of the valley had categorically decided for their accession to Pakistan.

On the occasion, he has also raised the slogan of "Kashmir Banega Pakistan" to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

