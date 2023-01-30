UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Iqbal Condemns Peshawar Blast

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Ahsan Iqbal condemns Peshawar blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Monday strongly condemned the deadly blast in a mosque at Police Lines Peshawar.

In a message, the minister termed the suicide blast in the mosque of Police Lines Peshawar, as the worst form of terrorism.

He said such inhuman and cowardly attacks were aimed at weakening the nation's determination against terrorism but this determination would further strengthen with every drop of bloodshed.

