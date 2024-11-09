Ahsan Iqbal Condemns Quetta Railway Station Blast
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday strongly condemned the Quetta Railway Station blast that claimed several innocent lives and injured dozens.
He expressed heartfelt condolences to the affected families and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.
He said this cowardly attack would not weaken the nation's resolve for development and peace, rather strengthen its determination to eradicate terrorism.
"The entire nation stands united against terrorism," the minister said, assuring that the government would conduct a thorough investigation and bring those responsible to justice.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
147th birthday of Allama Iqbal was celebrated with traditional zeal2 minutes ago
-
PR sets up information desk at Quetta railway station after bomb blast22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's rich cultural heritage on display at Lok Mela 2024: Director32 minutes ago
-
New polio case reported in KP, raising the toll of infection to 1032 minutes ago
-
Dense fog disrupts traffic in Lahore;Motorways and Ring road closed32 minutes ago
-
Iqbal's poetry rich with insight and wisdom: Governor Kundi32 minutes ago
-
PM pays tribute to Allama Iqbal on 147th birth anniversary,calls for youth to embrace his ideals32 minutes ago
-
Guard change ceremony held at Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum to commemorate his 147th birth anniversary42 minutes ago
-
Workshop on ‘Feminism’ held at SU’s Philosophy department1 hour ago
-
"Apni Chhat Apna Ghar" brings hope to Punjab's homeless, says Senator Talal Chaudhry1 hour ago
-
Motorway authorities issue travel alert, citizens advised to exercise extreme caution1 hour ago
-
20 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station1 hour ago