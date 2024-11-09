Ahsan Iqbal condemns Quetta Railway Station blast

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday strongly condemned the Quetta Railway Station blast that claimed several innocent lives and injured dozens.

He expressed heartfelt condolences to the affected families and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

He said this cowardly attack would not weaken the nation's resolve for development and peace, rather strengthen its determination to eradicate terrorism.

"The entire nation stands united against terrorism," the minister said, assuring that the government would conduct a thorough investigation and bring those responsible to justice.