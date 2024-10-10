Ahsan Iqbal condoles death of Elahi Bux Soomro

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal here on Thursday expressed profound grief over the demise of former Speaker National Assembly, Elahi Bux Soomro.

In a condolence message, Ahsan praised Soomro as a serious and respectable politician who conducted the assembly proceedings with utmost grace and dignity during his tenure.

He said that Soomro's demise has deprived Pakistan's politics of a seasoned and gentle politician.