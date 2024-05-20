Open Menu

Ahsan Iqbal Condoles Demise Of Iranian President

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Ahsan Iqbal condoles demise of Iranian President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, the Foreign Minister and other members in the helicopter crash incident.

In a press statement, the minister expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the Iranian government and people and said that the death of Ibrahim Raisi is a great loss for the Muslim Ummah.

The Muslim world will always remember Ibrahim Raisi's role in strengthening ties among Muslim world and his voice for the oppressed Palestinians, he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Ibrahim Raisi was a sincere friend of Pakistan, adding that his recent visit to Pakistan was evident of his love and commitment to Pakistan and its people.

