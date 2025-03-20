Ahsan Iqbal condoles over demise of JUI-F’s Hafiz Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of senior Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader and former senator Hafiz Hussain Ahmed.

In a condolence message, he expressed his shock at the death of Hafiz Hussain, describing him as a seasoned politician, a true democrat and an ideological figure.

Ahsan Iqbal paid tribute to the deceased, a man of principles who always played an essential role in national politics.

The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the departed soul eternal peace, elevate his ranks and grant his family the patience to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.