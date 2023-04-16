UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Iqbal Condoles Over Mufti Abdul Shakoor's Tragic Demise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2023 | 12:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic passing away of Religious Affairs Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor in a road accident that took place here on Saturday.

In a condolence message, he remembered his Federal cabinet fellow as a 'kind and committed democrat' who always gave priority to the public interests.

Ahsan Iqbal prayed to Allah Almighty for the eternal peace of the departed soul, grant patience and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity"The sudden demise of Mufti Abdul Shakoor is a great loss for the country, his family, his party and his people. May Mufti Abdul Shakoor rest in peace," he prayed.

More Stories From Pakistan

