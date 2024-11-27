Open Menu

Ahsan Iqbal Criticizes CM KP For Violating Laws Through Official Machinery

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2024 | 10:15 PM

Ahsan Iqbal criticizes CM KP for violating laws through official machinery

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday criticized the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Ali Amin Gandapur for violating laws in the public meeting by using official machinery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday criticized the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Ali Amin Gandapur for violating laws in the public meeting by using official machinery.

Gandapur had utilized official resources to sabotage peace and business environment in the federal capital, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The KP chief minister should utilize the official machinery to maintain law and order situation in the provincial areas, he said.

There is an urgent need to pay attention to the deteriorating situation in Parachinar, he said adding that CM KP should take immediate measures for controlling the law and order situation in some provincial parts.

In reply to a question about PTI protest demonstration near D-Chowk, he said PTI is responsible for damaging business environment across the country. In the past, he said PTI public gathering had made serious damages to the economic sector.

Commenting on Governor Rule in KP, he said options are available in the constitution and the decision could be made in the larger public interest of the province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Business Ahsan Iqbal Law And Order Parachinar TV

Recent Stories

Chairman PCP condemns attack on media houses, jour ..

Chairman PCP condemns attack on media houses, journalists by PTI protesters

6 minutes ago
 KPK Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan

KPK Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan

6 minutes ago
 Sarfraz Bugti reveals establishment of Balochistan ..

Sarfraz Bugti reveals establishment of Balochistan Bank, provision of all facili ..

7 minutes ago
 Scooters to be given to female students of univers ..

Scooters to be given to female students of universities: CM Bugti

9 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandap ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur presides over meeting on Ku ..

9 minutes ago
 KMC building converted on solar energy, Mayor hint ..

KMC building converted on solar energy, Mayor hints more AE projects

9 minutes ago
AGTL partners with Punjab government on green trac ..

AGTL partners with Punjab government on green tractor scheme

9 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes no ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of firing on students of ..

34 seconds ago
 Bugti directs to complete appointments’ process ..

Bugti directs to complete appointments’ process on merit

36 seconds ago
 376 individuals fined Rs 0.6m over causing smog in ..

376 individuals fined Rs 0.6m over causing smog in 24 hours

39 seconds ago
 Mohsin Naqvi, DG Rangers visit PIMS Hospital

Mohsin Naqvi, DG Rangers visit PIMS Hospital

43 seconds ago
 Govt committed to augment agrarian economy through ..

Govt committed to augment agrarian economy through climate resilient infrastruct ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan