Ahsan Iqbal criticizes CM KP for violating laws through official machinery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday criticized the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Ali Amin Gandapur for violating laws in the public meeting by using official machinery.

Gandapur had utilized official resources to sabotage peace and business environment in the federal capital, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The KP chief minister should utilize the official machinery to maintain law and order situation in the provincial areas, he said.

There is an urgent need to pay attention to the deteriorating situation in Parachinar, he said adding that CM KP should take immediate measures for controlling the law and order situation in some provincial parts.

In reply to a question about PTI protest demonstration near D-Chowk, he said PTI is responsible for damaging business environment across the country. In the past, he said PTI public gathering had made serious damages to the economic sector.

Commenting on Governor Rule in KP, he said options are available in the constitution and the decision could be made in the larger public interest of the province.