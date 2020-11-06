Ahsan Iqbal criticizes “leave” over PM’s visit to Hafizabad

(@fidahassanain)

PML-N General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal says the development work abandoned by PTI government will be resorted if his party is elected again to power.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2020) PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Hafizabad—the district where the local administration announced leave.

Ahsan Iqbal said that this development came at the moment when the entire public was suffering from sky-rocketing inflation.

“Local leave has been announced just because of PM’s visit to Hafizabad,” said Ahsan Iqbal while addressing a press conference in Lahore on Friday.

“People are dying of hunger and poverty and on the other hand leaves are being allowed in particular districts. What a bad!,” said Ahsan Iqbal.

He stated that they would not surrender and continue their struggle for true democracy in Pakistan.

Yesterday, Ahsan Iqbal said that the government destroyed economy and hoped that general elections would be held soon.

He said development that was abandoned by PTI government would be started again.